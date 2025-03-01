Putin Ratifies Security Guarantees Treaty with Belarus

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin ratified a security treaty with Belarus, reinforcing military ties between the two nations within the Union State and integrating Minsk into Moscow’s nuclear deterrence strategy.

The treaty – which was signed into law on Friday after being agreed on in December at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State in Minsk – commits both countries to defend each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. It also allows for the potential use of Russian nuclear weapons to protect Belarus in case of aggression.

Top Russian Senator, Valentina Matvienko, said the agreement is crucial given the current geopolitical tensions.

A key provision allows for the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. Russia has already stationed ballistic missiles in the country as part of their Union State partnership.

Under the agreement, Belarus could request their use if deemed necessary. Both countries consider Russia’s nuclear arsenal a deterrent against threats, to be used only as a last resort.

Following the signing of the treaty, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko requested the deployment of Russian Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missiles. The new systems, which feature a hypersonic upper stage, could be stationed in Belarus in the second half of 2025, according to Putin.

“The treaty’s provisions will safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity, particularly given provocations from EU countries bordering Belarus,” senior MP Vyacheslav Volodin said.

Russia and Belarus have also announced they will hold the Zapad 2025 joint military exercise in September, involving more than 13,000 troops. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe [OSCE] has been invited to observe.