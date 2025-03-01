Iran Reaffirms Commitment to Resistance and Condemns “Israeli” Expansionism

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has reiterated Tehran’s unwavering stance on key regional issues, emphasizing that the country does not alter its policies for political convenience.

“We remain steadfast in our principled positions and do not shift from one policy to another daily. The Islamic Republic has consistently supported the resistance while confronting illegal actions and terrorism,” Baghaei stated in a post on X [formerly Twitter] on Friday.

Highlighting Iran’s leading role in combating terrorism, he recalled the country’s decisive fight against the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] under the leadership of anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani.

Baghaei also underscored Iran’s commitment to regional stability, citing Tehran’s early rejection of the coup attempt against the Turkish government and its endorsement of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party’s [PKK] disarmament as crucial steps toward regional security.

His remarks followed a call from jailed PKK founder Abdullah Ocalan urging the militant group to lay down arms, signaling a potential end to decades of conflict.

Baghaei warned of the “overt and covert” influence of the US and “Israel” in regional affairs, arguing that their interventions have fueled instability. He also quoted Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s statement advocating for a region free from domination by any one nation, to which he responded, “But what about ‘Israel’?”

The Iranian official accused the apartheid “Israeli” entity of escalating aggression in Syria following the fall of Damascus in December 2024 to Turkish-backed forces. Within days, he said, the “Israeli” entity launched large-scale attacks on Syria’s military infrastructure, destroying more than 90% of key defense and research sites.

He further asserted that “Israel” has fully reoccupied the Golan Heights and seized significant portions of Syrian territory, advancing its expansionist agenda. “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Jbala Al-Sheikh [“Mount Hermon”] in December 2024, Baghaei argued, was not merely a military assessment but part of the entity’s broader ambitions in the region.

Baghaei also condemned “Israeli” control over Syria’s vital water resources and its continuous violations of Syrian sovereignty. He stressed that Iran has no expansionist ambitions but remains committed to supporting the Palestinian struggle against occupation.

“The issue of Palestine is more alive than ever, and ‘Israel’ is more hated than ever,” he declared, warning that plans for forced displacement in Gaza and annexation of the occupied West Bank are being facilitated by betrayals.

His remarks came in response to recent statements by US President Donald Trump, who referenced the possibility of displacing Palestinians from Gaza and seizing control of the territory.