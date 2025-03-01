China Advises AI Experts to Avoid US Travel Amid Security Concerns

By Staff, Agencies

Chinese authorities have instructed the country’s leading artificial intelligence entrepreneurs and researchers to avoid traveling to the United States over fears of security risks, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Officials are concerned that Chinese AI specialists traveling abroad might unintentionally disclose sensitive information about the nation’s advancements in the field.

Another major concern is the potential detention of executives, who could be used as leverage in US-China negotiations. The report draws comparisons to the arrest of a Huawei executive in Canada at Washington’s request during the Trump administration.

As the US and China compete in a global AI race, Chinese startup DeepSeek has claimed its AI models can rival or surpass those of OpenAI and Google at a significantly lower cost. The White House and China's State Council Information Office have yet to comment on the matter.

On Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the need to enhance national security, particularly in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. Speaking to top Communist Party officials, he stressed that "defending the country’s political security" should be a priority.

Last month, Xi met with leaders of China’s technology sector, urging them to showcase their abilities and trust in the country’s economic model. Meanwhile, Chinese executives traveling abroad are now required to report their plans in advance and debrief authorities upon their return.

The report also highlighted instances where AI leaders have altered travel plans due to government instructions. DeepSeek founder Liang Wenfeng declined an invitation to an AI summit in Paris in February, while another top Chinese AI entrepreneur canceled a US trip last year following Beijing’s guidance.