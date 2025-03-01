US Greenlights $3 Billion in Arms Sales to “Israel” Amid Ceasefire, Fueling War Machine

By Staff, Agencies

Despite growing international calls for an end to “Israel’s” military aggression, the US has approved nearly $3 billion in arms sales to the occupation entity, further empowering its war machine.

The State Department notified Congress of the planned sales, which include tens of thousands of bombs, precision-guided munitions, and armored bulldozers used to demolish Palestinian homes.

The largest portion of the deal—valued at $2.04 billion—includes 35,529 MK 84 or BLU-117 heavy bomb bodies and 4,000 I-2000 penetrator warheads, which will further enable indiscriminate “Israeli” airstrikes.

Another $675.7 million package consists of 201 MK 83 1,000-pound bombs, 4,799 BLU-110A/B 1,000-pound bombs, and 5,000 JDAM guidance kits, with deliveries planned for 2028.

A third sale, estimated at $295 million, includes D9R and D9T Caterpillar armored bulldozers, notorious for their use in demolishing Palestinian homes and infrastructure under the pretext of military operations.

The previous US administration had reportedly delayed the sale of these bulldozers over concerns about their role in the “Israeli” entity’s destruction of homes in Gaza, yet the current administration has now approved their delivery starting in 2027.

The US War Security Cooperation Agency claims the arms sales will "improve ‘Israel’s’ capability to meet current and future threats," but in reality, they serve to escalate an already devastating conflict.

As the apartheid “Israeli” entity continues its assault on Palestinian civilians, Washington remains complicit, fueling further destruction rather than pushing for a just resolution.