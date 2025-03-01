Zelensky Stands His Ground as Tensions with Trump Escalate

By Staff, Agencies

Relations between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky may have become "irreparable" following their contentious meeting at the White House, according to a US official.

The official described the encounter as "disastrous," raising doubts about how the bilateral relationship could proceed while Zelensky remains in power unless he finds a way to mend ties with Trump.

On February 28, Zelensky arrived at the White House for high-level discussions, but what was expected to be a diplomatic exchange quickly unraveled into a heated confrontation.

During the televised portion of the meeting, Trump accused Zelensky of showing disrespect toward the United States, while Vice President J.D. Vance pointed out that the Ukrainian leader had never expressed gratitude for the extensive American support provided to Kiev.

The tension ultimately led to the cancellation of a scheduled joint press conference. Trump later took to Truth Social, condemning Zelensky’s attitude and asserting that the Ukrainian leader was “not ready for peace.”

Zelensky, however, has refused to apologize for the tense exchange.

In an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier, he defended his approach, insisting that he had done nothing wrong.

When asked whether he owed an apology to Trump, Vance or the American people, Zelensky first expressed gratitude for US assistance but maintained that “tough dialogue” is necessary between strategic partners.

"And even in such tough dialogue, I think we have to be very honest, and we have to be very direct to understand each other," Zelensky said.

When pressed again, he stood firm, saying, "No, I respect the president, and I respect the American people… I’m not sure we did anything bad." He also suggested that some discussions should take place behind closed doors rather than in front of the media.

The dispute overshadowed what was supposed to be a significant diplomatic engagement, during which Trump and Zelensky were expected to sign a major deal granting the US rights to Ukrainian mineral resource deposits.

However, the meeting quickly deteriorated as Trump reprimanded Zelensky, telling him he was “in no position to dictate” and accusing him of failing to acknowledge the aid Washington has provided.

"He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for peace," Trump stated in a White House press release.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Trump reinforced his stance that while the US seeks a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict, he believes Zelensky is more focused on securing long-term American involvement rather than pursuing a settlement.

“We’re looking for peace. We’re not looking for somebody that’s going to sign up a strong power and then not make peace because they feel emboldened,” Trump said. “We’re not looking to go into a 10-year war… This is a man that wants to get us signed up and keep fighting.”

With no immediate resolution in sight, the fallout from the White House confrontation raises serious questions about the future of US-Ukrainian relations under the current leadership.