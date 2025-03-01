Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemen to Intervene Militarily Should ’Israel’ Resume Gaza Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi warned that the Yemeni armed forces will intervene across various military fronts in support of the Palestinians in Gaza in case "Israel" resumes its onslaught against the besieged coastal sliver.

On Thursday evening, Sayyed al-Houthi specifically mentioned that "Tel Aviv" - one of "Israel’s" most populous cities and a major economic center- will be a primary target for these retaliatory strikes.

“If war resumes in Gaza, Yemen will intervene militarily, striking the entirety of the 'Israeli'-occupied territories. 'Tel Aviv' will be a primary target,” Sayyed Al-Houthi said in a televised speech broadcast from the Yemeni capital, Sana’.

He further added: “Yemen is constantly monitoring the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and is witnessing the extent to which the Zionist enemy is shirking its obligations.”

In parallel, Sayyed Al-Houthi noted that "Israel" is drawing on the support of the United States to infringe upon agreements.

He also condemned "Israel’s" refusal to withdraw its troops from the so-called “Philadelphi” Corridor on the Gaza-Egypt border and from the Rafah border crossing as a flagrant violation of the terms of the Gaza truce deal, stressing these breaches are being encouraged by the US.

He warned that such conduct poses a dire threat to the Palestinian people as well as the Egyptian nation, government, and army.

The Yemeni leader also reiterated his country’s continued support for Palestinian and Lebanese resistance fighters, sternly warning the “Israeli” entity against persisting in its occupation and aggression.

Sayyed Al-Houthi advised Zionists and their allies to rectify their wrong policies, stressing that the historic funeral processions of martyred Hezbollah leaders Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine affirm the Lebanese people’s firm commitment to the path of resistance.