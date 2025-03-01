Thousands of Lebanese Mourners Bid Farewell to 120 Martyrs

By Staff, Agencies

More than 120 Hezbollah fighters, who sacrificed their lives while resisting "Israeli" aggression against Lebanon, have been laid to rest in the country’s south.

The large mass funeral ceremony was held in the village of Aitaroun on Friday where thousands of mourners were waving flags of Lebanon and Hezbollah, paying respect to civilians and resistance fighters who have had been martyred during the "Israeli" invasion.

Ahead of the funeral, "Israeli" forces opened fire on Aitaroun’s outskirts, in another violation of the entity's ceasefire agreement with Lebanon

The Hezbollah fighters had been martyred during the “Israeli” invasion of southern Lebanon in October and November 2024 as the entity escalated aggression against the country.

The “Israeli” carnage, which featured relentless bombardments and military incursions, have taken a devastating toll on Lebanon.

Since the onset of the escalation in October 2023, around 4,000 Lebanese, many of them civilians, have been martyred, and over one million people displaced.