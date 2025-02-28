South Africa, Malaysia, Colombia to Block Ships Carrying Weapons for ’Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

Leaders of South Africa, Malaysia and Colombia have reiterated their determination to prevent "Israel"-bound vessels carrying weapons from using their ports, amid the entity’s ongoing genocide in the Gaza strip.

"We will block military shipments to "Israel" and halt arms transfers that may fuel humanitarian law violations," wrote Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa, Anwar Ibrahim, and Gustavo Petro in a joint article for Foreign Policy magazine.

They noted that "Israel’s" war on Gaza has exposed the failure of the international system, calling for an end to impunity for "Israel’s" violations of international law.

“The choice is stark: Either we act together to enforce international law or we risk its collapse,” the essay read.

The leaders noted that "Israel" has “systematically” violated international law in Gaza, with the help of world powers that provided it with diplomatic, military, and political support.

This “complicity” has dealt a “devastating” blow to the integrity of the UN Charter and its fundamental principles on human rights, sovereign equality, and the prohibition of genocide, they added.

“A system that permits the killing of an estimated 61,000 people is not merely failing - it has failed.”

Malaysia and Colombia are among the countries that backed South Africa’s genocide case against "Israel" at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

South Africa accused "Israel" of committing genocide in an unprecedented case at the United Nations’ top court in December 2023.

While a final ruling is pending, the court ruled last year that “there is a plausible risk of genocide in Gaza and the continuing serious harm to civilians since then.”