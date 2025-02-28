“Israel” Systematically Abuses Palestinian Medics

By Staff, Agencies

A new report by Physicians for Human Rights “Israel” [PHRI] revealed that "Israel" has systematically targeted Palestinian healthcare workers in Gaza, subjecting them to arbitrary detention, torture and abuse.

Between July and December, over two dozen medical professionals, including physicians, nurses, and paramedics, were detained by “Israeli” occupation forces in Gaza. They spent more than six months in isolation, with some enduring severe physical and psychological abuse.

The report highlighted that these arrests were primarily aimed at gathering intelligence rather than investigating alleged criminal activity. PHRI argued that these actions violate international human rights standards, labeling them as arbitrary and unlawful.

According to PHRI, the abuse included beatings, sexual assault, dog attacks, sensory overload, and the pouring of boiling water on detainees. Healthcare workers were also subjected to long interrogations, often while enduring physical violence. Many were arrested while performing their medical duties, including at hospitals, and others were detained at their homes or checkpoints.

The group called for the immediate release of all detained medical personnel and demanded guarantees that their rights and protections be respected.

PHRI also detailed how the detention of these workers is harming Gaza’s already decimated healthcare system, exacerbated by the war. More than 1,000 health workers have been martyred since October 2023, and the ongoing detentions continue to undermine the delivery of vital medical services. Some workers reported being denied legal representation and coerced into signing documents in Hebrew. Others were held in detention without charge or trial, in violation of international law.