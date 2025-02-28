“Israeli” War Minister: We Are Staying in Syria Indefinitely

By Staff

“Israel’s” War Minister Israel Katz stated at a special conference that “we are considering allowing Syrian workers to enter ‘Israel’ for employment.”

He further added:“We have a strong commitment to our Druze friends in Syria, and we are working hard to maintain communication with them. Right now, we are exploring the possibility of allowing those nearby to come and work in the Golan Heights on a daily basis. We are also preparing to support them through various organizations and means. We want to ensure their safety, and we are taking a strategic approach to make that happen.”

Commenting on how transitional Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa [Abu Muhammad Al-Jolani] came to power, Katz said:“He has swapped his robes for suits and speaks well, but we do not trust him. The only thing we trust is the ‘Israeli’ army. From the very beginning, the Prime Minister and I agreed that occupying the buffer zone was necessary. Our policy is to stay there—on Mount Hermon and at key control points—for as long as needed.”

Katz further continued“Southern Syria must remain a demilitarized zone. Just two days ago, the new regime attempted to secure military sites and positions, but our air force struck them, causing significant damage.”

Meanwhile, senior “Israeli” officials told i24NEWS that operations on “Israel’s” front in Syria will continue indefinitely, with no fixed timeline. They emphasized that the campaign will persist “until they understand that they cannot challenge us.”