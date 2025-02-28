Brazil’s Lula: BRICS must End Dollar’s Dominance

By Staff, Agencies

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that the BRICS nations will not stop their de-dollarization efforts despite US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats and will continue to seek options to move trade from the greenback.

Trump has issued numerous threats to BRICS since being elected last November. He has acknowledged that the bloc’s push to minimize dependence on the dollar in bilateral trade and promote national currencies undermines the dominance of the greenback, a tendency he seeks to resist.

Speaking at a meeting of the group’s sherpas on Thursday, Lula said that Brazil’s BRICS chairmanship this year will strengthen the bloc’s push for a multipolar world. The group – which recently expanded and now comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Ethiopia, Iran, and Egypt – has been boosting the use of national currencies in mutual trade.

“US President Donald Trump’s threats of tariffs won’t stop the group’s determination to seek alternative platforms for payments between member countries,” Lula said.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to cut trade with members of the group if they try “to destroy” the dollar.

Earlier this month, he once again pledged to impose massive tariffs on all imports from BRICS countries if they proceed with plans to establish a common currency. The current BRICS members account for about 46% of the world’s population and over 36% of global GDP, according to various estimates.

Trump warned last week that “any BRICS state that even mentions the destruction of the dollar will be charged a 150% tariff.”

Speculation about a potential BRICS single currency has circulated in recent years. In 2023, Lula voiced support for the idea of a trading currency within the economic grouping, drawing parallels to the euro.

Although BRICS members have denied plans to establish a single currency, they have ramped up efforts to reduce reliance on Western currencies in bilateral trade in recent years.

The trend gained significant momentum after Russia was cut off from the Western financial system and had its foreign reserves frozen in 2022, as part of Ukraine-related sanctions.

BRICS states, including Russia, have claimed the US is weakening the dollar itself by politicizing it with sanctions.