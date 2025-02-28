Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

“Israel” Admits: Army Carried out Mass Killing of Own People under ‘Hannibal’

“Israel” Admits: Army Carried out Mass Killing of Own People under ‘Hannibal’
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

An internal probe of the “Israeli’ army's failures announced that the entity has massacred its own people under a highly controversial directive known as the “Hannibal Protocol” during Al-Aqsa Flood by Hamas and other resistance groups.

Developed in 1986, following the capture of two “Israeli” forces by Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance group, the directive advises the “Israelis” to fire on their own if they are taken captive, claiming a dead solider is better than a live hostage.

The Hannibal Directive says it is permissible to kill “Israeli” soldiers and settlers to prevent them from being taken captive by an enemy, including Palestinian resistance fighters.

The directive had been officially revoked in 2016. However, several “Israeli” outlets have reported that the actions and rhetoric of the “Israeli” forces during the Palestinian resistance movements’ special operation October 7, 2023 implied that the directive has been re-activated by “Tel Aviv”.

The entity’s air force carried out an astounding total of 945 attacks on the Gaza Strip, with helicopters firing 11,000 shells.

The Jerusalem Post reported that multiple “Israeli” military “sources have said that even to this day, Gaza Division chief Brig.-Gen. Avi Rosenfeld might not admit that his forces were completely defeated by Hamas, and certainly, he would not admit that it occurred before 7 am on 7 October.”

The report also noted that “Tel Aviv” “drastically underestimated” the capabilities of Hamas and believed the Palestinian movement was not interested in an extensive confrontation with “Israel” despite having intelligence to the contrary.

 

 

Israel Hamas Gaza AlAqsaFlood HannibalDirective

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israel” Admits: Army Carried out Mass Killing of Own People under ‘Hannibal’

“Israel” Admits: Army Carried out Mass Killing of Own People under ‘Hannibal’

2 hours ago
“Israeli” Military October 7 Probe: Gaza Division Defeated in 2 Hours

“Israeli” Military October 7 Probe: Gaza Division Defeated in 2 Hours

2 hours ago
Bibas Family Threatens To Sue ’Israeli’ Entity Over Propaganda Ruse

Bibas Family Threatens To Sue ’Israeli’ Entity Over Propaganda Ruse

one day ago
Is ’Israel’ on the Brink of a New Adventure in Syria? How Wise Is It?

Is ’Israel’ on the Brink of a New Adventure in Syria? How Wise Is It?

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 28-02-2025 Hour: 12:59 Beirut Timing

whatshot