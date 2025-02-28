“Israel” Admits: Army Carried out Mass Killing of Own People under ‘Hannibal’

By Staff, Agencies

An internal probe of the “Israeli’ army's failures announced that the entity has massacred its own people under a highly controversial directive known as the “Hannibal Protocol” during Al-Aqsa Flood by Hamas and other resistance groups.

Developed in 1986, following the capture of two “Israeli” forces by Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance group, the directive advises the “Israelis” to fire on their own if they are taken captive, claiming a dead solider is better than a live hostage.

The Hannibal Directive says it is permissible to kill “Israeli” soldiers and settlers to prevent them from being taken captive by an enemy, including Palestinian resistance fighters.

The directive had been officially revoked in 2016. However, several “Israeli” outlets have reported that the actions and rhetoric of the “Israeli” forces during the Palestinian resistance movements’ special operation October 7, 2023 implied that the directive has been re-activated by “Tel Aviv”.

The entity’s air force carried out an astounding total of 945 attacks on the Gaza Strip, with helicopters firing 11,000 shells.

The Jerusalem Post reported that multiple “Israeli” military “sources have said that even to this day, Gaza Division chief Brig.-Gen. Avi Rosenfeld might not admit that his forces were completely defeated by Hamas, and certainly, he would not admit that it occurred before 7 am on 7 October.”

The report also noted that “Tel Aviv” “drastically underestimated” the capabilities of Hamas and believed the Palestinian movement was not interested in an extensive confrontation with “Israel” despite having intelligence to the contrary.