Pezeshkian: Iran Open to Negotiations, Not to Capitulate to Bullies

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated his country’s openness to negotiations, but emphasized that the Islamic Republic will not give in to the pressure of bullying powers and won’t engage in any negotiations under duress.

“We should not be afraid of sanctions,” Pezeshkian said Thursday in reference to US President Donald Trump’s National Security Presidential Memorandum 2, which seeks to bring Iran's crude exports to zero.

He further added: “Some assert that there is no alternative but to negotiate with them [the United States.] We did not say we would not negotiate, but we are not supposed to capitulate to bullies.”

Pezeshkian made the remarks as he addressed a meeting with directors of state bodies in southwestern cities of Tehran Province.

He underscored that Iran won’t engage in talks with the parties who bury women and children under bombings whilst claiming to be advocating human rights.

“They tell us not to possess missiles and munitions so that they can bomb they can bomb us whenever they want, leaving us unable to defend ourselves,” he said.

In parallel, the president also said Iran “does not seek conflicts” and wants to live in peace and serenity alongside other Muslim countries in the region.

“Iran has not generated tensions in the region. ‘Israel’ is directly accountable. It is the Zionist entity which carries out acts of aggression anywhere and is not afraid of anybody due to US support,” Pezeshkian said.

He lashed out at Americans for ramping up anti-Iran sanctions and claiming to be ready for talks at the same time.

"They have intensified all the sanctions and now they are saying that let's talk to each other. First prove that you are open to dialogue and then we can talk to each other."

The president called upon all sections of the Iranian society to join forces to overcome the existing crises, and strive to get to the vision set out by Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

The Iranian president also stressed strengthening economic relations with neighboring countries in order to dispense with the need to bypass sanctions.

“We do not need to circumvent sanctions, since we can strengthen our economy through cooperation with neighbors and expansion of regional trade," he said.

"All we need is to ease rules and regulations of border trade so that producers and economic activists can easily export and import their goods,” Pezeshkian added.