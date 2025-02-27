MP Ihab Hamadeh’s Statement In Response To The Attack Carried Out By The ’Israeli’ Enemy In The Hermel Region

Translated by Al-Ahed News

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

As usual, and in line with its aggressive nature, and in the absence of any official position from the Lebanese state and with the cover of the sponsors of the indirect agreement, the "Israeli" enemy committed a new aggression this afternoon by targeting safe citizens in Hermel while accepting condolences for the martyr Mehran Ali Nasser al-Din, and close to the third official Hermel middle school, where more than 500 students were present, as they were leaving the school, which resulted in the martyrdom of one and the injury of others, including children who were admitted to intensive care.

We call on the government, in line with its ministerial statement, to take all measures to prevent this enemy from practicing its barbarism, and we call on the Ministry of Education to take the appropriate educational position expressing the rights of children that are enshrined in international laws, and we pledge to our honorable people that the blood of our children will drown our enemy and remain the wall of our country and its fortress.

27-2-2025

28 Sha'ban-1446 AH