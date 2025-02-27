Please Wait...

Tactical Vehicles, Drones, Audio Surveillance Systems Join Iran Army Ground Force

folder_openIran access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Republic of Iran Army Ground Force has received a range of military hardware, including super heavy tank transporters, tactical vehicles and cutting-edge audio surveillance systems, designed and developed by Iranian experts.

Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari, Brigadier General Nozar Ne’mati, and other military officials attended the handover ceremony in Tehran on Thursday.

The newly inducted military equipment included semi-heavy, heavy and super heavy military vehicles, super heavy strategic tank transporters, and armored vehicles in four different classes.

Super heavy military vehicles are among the key components of enhanced mobility of the Iranian Army's Ground Force. The power of mobility constitutes a core element to build up military prowess.

Also on Thursday, the Iranian Army Ground Force received tactical vehicles, various unmanned aerial vehicles and advanced audio surveillance devices.

Iranian military experts and engineers have in recent years made remarkable breakthroughs in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.

Iranian officials have stated that the country will not hesitate to enhance its military capabilities, including missile power, and that its defense capabilities will not be subject to negotiation.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has repeatedly called for efforts to maintain and expand Iran’s defense capabilities.

Iran ground force heavy arms ImamKhamenei

Comments

