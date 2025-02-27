Nation of Resistance – Resistance of the Nation

By Mohammad Al-Husseini

The essence of the term "nation" lies in its inclusivity—it transcends geographical, ethnic, racial and linguistic boundaries. A true nation is inherently resistant to extinction, disappearance, and weakness. What may appear as dispersion, expansion or regional differences is, in reality, a source of endurance, strength, and triumph, as long as it remains united under a shared goal. And what goal is more steadfast than Resistance—as a choice, a culture, a methodology and a path? Herein lie the fundamental elements of the cause.

On Sunday, the Nation of Resistance, which extends across borders, bid farewell to an exceptional historic leader—national, Arab, Islamic and a symbol of guidance for the free people of the world. This was how Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem described Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Master of Martyrs of the Nation, and his successor, the martyr Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, during their funeral ceremony. These qualities, which Sheikh Qassem attributed to the martyred leader, encapsulate the very essence of the nation he led—one that embraced the weight of responsibility through action and initiative. In this sense, resistance was not merely a strategic choice dictated by the need for freedom and independence but rather a faith-based doctrine—a deeply rooted conviction.

The essence of resistance extends beyond sheer determination, will, and action—it is deeply intertwined with love. This noble human value surpasses mere ideological conviction or commitment to a cause; it fosters an attachment to the leader as a symbol. This profound bond explains how millions revered Sayyed Nasrallah without ever having met him. They followed him, stood by him, and remained steadfast in their loyalty, driven by an unwavering love. His loss was felt by all—those present at his funeral and those who were not, as if he remained among them. He was, as Sheikh Qassem put it, "the beloved of the Mujahideen, the beloved of the people, the beloved of the poor and the oppressed, the beloved of the tortured, and the beloved of the Palestinians."

It was this very nation that the martyr leader awakened from stagnation and revived through three decades of resistance. With him, waves of martyrs, wounded fighters, and detainees marched forward. Behind him stood resilient communities, upheld by mothers who nurtured generations on the love of resistance. These communities, once small pockets of patience and perseverance, grew into a vast movement that shattered the barriers of geography, language, ethnicity, and sectarianism. The decision of resistance he championed evolved into a defining choice for masses yearning for liberation. Through his wisdom, intelligence and courage, he unified the resistance under one unwavering goal: the liberation of Palestine and Al-Aqsa Mosque from Zionist occupation.

As the nation united around resistance, resistance became an embodiment of identity and belonging. It transformed into a weapon in the hands of the free, empowering those who sought to rise from submission to action. The martyr leader became the guiding figure, a leader who embodied the very essence of steadfastness. Thus, Sayyed Nasrallah became the Qiblah of the free worldwide, as Sheikh Qassem put it: "He led the resistance to the nation and led the nation to the resistance, until we could no longer distinguish between the two."

A nation that upholds resistance as its path will itself become resistance—defending, protecting, and fighting for its survival. Resistance is the lifeblood of the nation; without it, the nation becomes weak, fragile, and powerless. Such an existence can only be preserved through sacrifice, endurance, and perseverance—by offering souls, wealth and sustenance until the moment of victory arrives.

It was this very nation that took part in the monumental funeral procession to honor the Master of Martyrs. Tens of thousands of resistance fighters, commanders, and Mujahideen from Lebanon, Palestine, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Iran have sacrificed their lives or been wounded in Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and the Battle of the Mighty [Uli Al-Baas], inflicting severe operational losses on the Zionist enemy. Ultimately, the enemy was compelled to seek a ceasefire, much like the one witnessed in Gaza. The resistance leadership agreed to this move—not out of weakness, but out of strategic consideration for both the resistance and Lebanon's national interest. However, the resistance is now transitioning into a new phase, marked by different tools, tactics, and strategies. At its core, this phase signifies that the resistance has successfully deterred aggression, preventing the enemy from achieving its goals of destabilizing Lebanon and reshaping the region. The Lebanese state must now take responsibility for maintaining deterrence and completing the path to full liberation.

In his speech, His Eminence Sheikh Qassem outlined a clear set of guidelines at both the political and military levels, shaping Hezbollah’s strategy for the coming phase. Among the key principles he reaffirmed:

Resistance is both a right and a duty, and no one can strip us of it. It remains our faith-based and political choice as long as occupation and threats persist. Resistance will continue, adapting to circumstances, and ultimate victory is inevitable.

Any "Israeli" attack on Lebanon is no longer considered a mere violation—it is an act of occupation and aggression. The resistance remains strong, well-equipped, and prepared to engage on its own terms.

"We will not stand idly by as our people are killed and our land occupied." No one has the right to demand our submission or passivity in the face of aggression.

Absolute rejection of US interference in Lebanon—"They will not achieve through politics what they failed to achieve through war."

Lebanese officials must recognize the balance of power, and while diplomatic efforts to end the occupation are respected, the resistance will act accordingly if necessary.

Hezbollah remains committed to building a strong and just state, grounded in equality, rights, and duties, in line with the Taif Agreement. Lebanon is a final homeland for all its citizens.

Three pillars define state-building: expelling the occupier, reconstructing infrastructure and implementing an economic recovery plan.

National unity and civil peace remain essential for Lebanon's stability.

Palestine remains our compass, and we will continue to support its full liberation.

Perhaps the most significant of Sheikh Qassem’s remarks was his strong reaffirmation of the Hezbollah-Amal alliance—an alliance not limited to sectarian ties, but rooted in shared struggle, blood, and sacrifice. This partnership extends across political and strategic dimensions, particularly regarding upcoming municipal and parliamentary elections. "This alliance was forged with blood, sacrifice, and resistance. We stand united in our choices, our policies, and our vision."

Sheikh Qassem’s speech sent a clear and firm message—to internal factions, regional actors, and global powers. Those who had wagered on defeating Hezbollah through military force or political maneuvering have faced nothing but disillusionment. The resistance remains unwavering, steadfast in its commitment to confronting occupation and thwarting US ambitions in Lebanon. No external force can dictate Lebanon’s national decisions, nor diminish Hezbollah’s role in shaping them.

The best testament to this reality was the overwhelming public turnout at the funeral of the two resistance leaders. The millions who gathered did not just mourn; they reaffirmed their allegiance to the path of resistance. Indeed, they are the Nation of Resistance.