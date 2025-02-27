UN: “Israel” Displays ‘Unprecedented Disregard’ for Human Rights in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations' top human rights official has condemned “Israel” for showing an "unprecedented disregard for human rights" in Gaza, describing the humanitarian crisis as a "catastrophe".

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk presented a report on Wednesday detailing severe rights violations in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and East Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”]. Addressing the 58th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Turk attributed the worsening crisis to severe restrictions imposed by “Israel”.

“Nothing justifies the appalling manner in which ‘Israel’ has conducted its military operations in Gaza, which consistently breached international law,” Turk said, highlighting widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure, including homes, hospitals and schools.

He further criticized “Israeli” forces in the West Bank for excessive and disproportionate violence, targeting refugee camps, restricting movement, and forcibly displacing tens of thousands. He also warned of increasing repression against human rights advocates.

Turk raised concerns over potential war crimes, stating that “Israel’s” methods of warfare have inflicted staggering casualties and destruction. He called for an independent investigation into all violations but expressed doubt over the ability of “Israel’s” justice system to ensure accountability under international law.

Referencing “Israel’s” recent ban on the UN Palestine refugee relief agency [UNRWA] and US sanctions against the International Criminal Court, Turk denounced efforts to undermine international institutions, warning that such actions harm global justice efforts.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Ibrahim Khraishi, accused “Israel” of committing war crimes and genocide, citing its blockade on essential humanitarian aid. He condemned “Israeli” military actions in the West Bank, stating that at least 40,000 Palestinians have been displaced due to ongoing offensives despite a ceasefire in Gaza after 15 months of war.

Representatives from Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq, supported the report’s findings, calling for an immediate end to “Israeli” aggression and the establishment of a Palestinian state.