Hamas Reaffirms Ceasefire Commitment, Stresses Negotiation as Sole Path to Free ’Israeli’ Captives

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement has reiterated its "full commitment" to the ceasefire agreement, emphasizing that negotiations remain the only way to secure the release of the remaining "Israeli" captives.

In a statement on Thursday, Hamas reaffirmed its dedication to the truce as "Israel" began releasing 642 Palestinian detainees following the group's handover of four "Israeli" captives' bodies as part of the final prisoner exchange in the ceasefire’s first phase.

“We renew our full commitment to the ceasefire agreement with all its details and provisions and our readiness to enter into negotiations related to the second phase of the agreement,” Hamas stated.

The group stressed that the only viable means of freeing the remaining "Israeli" captives in Gaza is through “negotiation and commitment” to the ceasefire terms. It further accused "Israeli" authorities of attempting to obstruct the exchange process but ultimately being left with “no choice” but to proceed with negotiations.

The Palestinian detainees had originally been scheduled for release on Saturday in exchange for six living captives freed by Hamas. However, "Israel" delayed the process, citing alleged mistreatment of captives during their transfer. Hamas, in turn, accused "Israel" of attempting to sabotage the truce by prolonging the exchange process.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Information Office reported that the seventh and eighth rounds of prisoner releases had been combined, bringing the total number of freed detainees to 642.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem hailed the development, stating, “We are witnessing one of the achievements of the Palestinian people with the release of the seventh and eighth batches of prisoners, which is the largest so far within the ceasefire agreement arrangements.”

"Israel" launched a brutal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, following Hamas’ historic retaliatory operation against the occupying entity in response to its ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people. Despite massacring at least 48,348 Palestinians—primarily women and children—"Israel" failed to achieve its stated objectives of eliminating Hamas and recovering its captives.

Ultimately, "Israel" was compelled to accept Hamas’ negotiation terms, leading to a ceasefire agreement that took effect on January 19. The truce consists of three phases, each lasting 42 days. In the first phase, a total of 33 "Israeli" captives, including eight bodies, were released in exchange for approximately 1,900 Palestinian detainees held in "Israeli" prisons.