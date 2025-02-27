S Korea Reports N Korea Deploying More Troops to Support Russia in Ukraine

By Staff, Agencies

South Korea's National Intelligence Service [NIS] has reported that North Korea has sent additional troops to assist Russia in its ongoing war against Ukraine, according to local media reports on Thursday.

Citing South Korean news agency Yonhap, the NIS noted that the number of recently deployed troops is still being assessed.

The latest intelligence suggests that between 1,000 and 3,000 North Korean troops were transported to Russia’s Kursk region via cargo ships and military aircraft between January and February this year. This marks the second wave of such deployments.

Previously, the NIS had assessed that North Korean troops stationed in Kursk had not been active in combat since mid-January, likely due to significant casualties. The agency estimated that approximately 300 North Korean troops were killed, while around 2,700 others sustained injuries.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian military spokesperson Colonel Oleksandr Kindratenko told CNN that North Korean troops had not been observed on the battlefield for three weeks, suggesting they may have been forced to withdraw after suffering heavy losses. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak also referenced reports of their absence.

According to Ukrainian officials and Western intelligence sources, around 12,000 North Korean troops have been sent to Russia since the start of the war, with an estimated 4,000 either killed or wounded.

CNN, citing the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War [ISW], reported that as of January 26, Ukraine had made advancements in the Kursk region. However, Russian military sources claimed they had regained control of the area.

The growing military collaboration between Russia and North Korea has intensified since the outbreak of the war in February 2022. In November last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin ratified a bilateral treaty with North Korea, which includes a provision for mutual military assistance in the event of an attack on either country.