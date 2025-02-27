Lebanese Army Dismantles Two ’Israeli’ Espionage Devices Amid Ongoing Violations

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese army forces have discovered and dismantled two "Israeli" spying devices in the southern province of Nabatieh, near the border with "Israeli"-occupied territories.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Lebanese Army Command – Directorate of Orientation confirmed that a specialized military unit uncovered the surveillance equipment during engineering survey operations on the outskirts of Kfarchouba.

The statement added that the unit successfully dismantled the two devices and emphasized that engineering operations will continue to address any remaining suspicious objects left behind by the "Israeli" enemy.

The army command urged citizens to stay away from such objects, warning that they pose an imminent danger. It called on locals to report any suspicious findings to the nearest military center to ensure their safety.

Following nearly 14 months of hostilities, during which "Israel" suffered significant losses and failed to achieve its objectives, it was forced to accept a ceasefire with Hezbollah on November 27.

However, since the truce took effect, "Israeli" forces have persistently violated the agreement, launching near-daily attacks on Lebanese territory, including airstrikes.

On January 10, Lebanon filed a formal complaint with the UN Security Council, denouncing "Israeli" acts of aggression targeting agricultural lands and livestock in the south.

Hezbollah has placed the responsibility on the Lebanese government to ensure the full withdrawal of "Israeli" military forces from Lebanese soil.

Despite Lebanon's agreement to extend the ceasefire until February 18, "Israel" continues to occupy five strategic locations in southern Lebanon: Labbouneh, Mount Blat, Owayda Hill, Aaziyyeh and Hammamis Hill. Beirut has firmly rejected the ongoing presence of "Israeli" forces, labeling it a violation of both the ceasefire and the withdrawal deadline.

Senior Lebanese authorities have declared that they will adopt "all means" necessary to expel the occupying forces from Lebanese territory.