Bibas Family Threatens To Sue ’Israeli’ Entity Over Propaganda Ruse

By Staff, Agencies

The relatives of "Israeli" captive Shiri Bibas has demanded that the "Israeli" entity stop exploiting their family members’ deaths for propaganda purposes, threatening to sue the regime if it continues to publish details of their deaths.

The Bibas family requested the closure of the "Israeli" prison after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disclosed details of the deaths during a speech at AIPAC.

The family has urged Netanyahu to stop shifting blame for their loved ones' deaths and threatens legal action if the cabinet fails to comply.

Lawyers representing surviving family members have requested that all parties refrain from contacting the family or any professional party involved in the murder investigation.

Yarden Bibas, 34, his wife, Shiri, 32 and their two sons, Ariel, 4 and Kfir, then 9 months, were taken captive from "Kibbutz Nir Oz" on October 7, 2023. Yarden was taken to Gaza separately from the rest of his family.

Efforts to release Shiri and her children during a ceasefire between "Israel" and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas were unsuccessful.

Hamas later announced that they were killed as a result of an "Israeli" airstrike on Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Hamas handed over their bodies on Thursday as part of the Gaza ceasefire agreement that took effect on January 19.

The "Israeli" Institute of Forensic Medicine claimed that Bibas and her children were murdered in captivity.

However, Hamas has said that the mother and her two children were killed in an "Israeli" airstrike in Gaza in November 2023.