Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Bibas Family Threatens To Sue ’Israeli’ Entity Over Propaganda Ruse

Bibas Family Threatens To Sue ’Israeli’ Entity Over Propaganda Ruse
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 39 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The relatives of "Israeli" captive Shiri Bibas has demanded that the "Israeli" entity stop exploiting their family members’ deaths for propaganda purposes, threatening to sue the regime if it continues to publish details of their deaths.

The Bibas family requested the closure of the "Israeli" prison after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disclosed details of the deaths during a speech at AIPAC.

The family has urged Netanyahu to stop shifting blame for their loved ones' deaths and threatens legal action if the cabinet fails to comply.

Lawyers representing surviving family members have requested that all parties refrain from contacting the family or any professional party involved in the murder investigation.

Yarden Bibas, 34, his wife, Shiri, 32 and their two sons, Ariel, 4 and Kfir, then 9 months, were taken captive from "Kibbutz Nir Oz" on October 7, 2023. Yarden was taken to Gaza separately from the rest of his family.

Efforts to release Shiri and her children during a ceasefire between "Israel" and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas were unsuccessful.

Hamas later announced that they were killed as a result of an "Israeli" airstrike on Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Hamas handed over their bodies on Thursday as part of the Gaza ceasefire agreement that took effect on January 19.

The "Israeli" Institute of Forensic Medicine claimed that Bibas and her children were murdered in captivity.

However, Hamas has said that the mother and her two children were killed in an "Israeli" airstrike in Gaza in November 2023.

Hamas Gaza zionist entity released captive

Comments

  1. Related News
Bibas Family Threatens To Sue ’Israeli’ Entity Over Propaganda Ruse

Bibas Family Threatens To Sue ’Israeli’ Entity Over Propaganda Ruse

39 minutes ago
Is ’Israel’ on the Brink of a New Adventure in Syria? How Wise Is It?

Is ’Israel’ on the Brink of a New Adventure in Syria? How Wise Is It?

3 hours ago
Illegal ’Israeli’ Settlers Stab Disabled Palestinian In Northeastern West Bank

Illegal ’Israeli’ Settlers Stab Disabled Palestinian In Northeastern West Bank

3 hours ago
Commander of 8200 “Israeli” Unit: We Have Failed

Commander of 8200 “Israeli” Unit: We Have Failed

4 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 26-02-2025 Hour: 07:32 Beirut Timing

whatshot