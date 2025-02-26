Syrians Protest Nationwide After Netanyahu’s ’Demilitarization’ Of Syria Remarks

By Staff, Agencies

Hundreds of Syrians have taken to the streets across the Arab country to protest against foreign intervention, following controversial comments by "Israeli" prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Demonstrators in Suwayda, a Druze-majority city, gathered to protest Netanyahu's recent call for the "demilitarization" of southern Syria.

"From Suwayda to Qamishlo, and from Dara’a to Idlib ... Syria belongs to the Syrians, not the property of any alliance or mandate,” chanted the demonstrators.

The protests united various communities against external pressures, notably from Turkey and "Israel."

Protesters criticized Netanyahu and Erdogan, saying they don't represent Syrian interests.

The slogan "al-Suwayda is a red line" asserts local legitimacy against foreign influence in Syria.

The demonstrators urged the Syrian administration in Damascus to take a firm stand against foreign interventions and uphold national sovereignty.

In a show of solidarity, protests also erupted in Quneitra, where residents condemned Netanyahu's remarks as indicative of "Israel's" intentions to fragment Syrian territory.

Similarly, the city of Aleppo witnessed a public gathering in Saadallah al-Jabiri Square in protest against Netanyahu’s recent remarks.

Dozens of protesters also gathered outside the UN office in the capital, Damascus, condemning Netanyahu’s comments and Israel’s violations of Syria’s sovereignty.