Illegal ’Israeli’ Settlers Stab Disabled Palestinian In Northeastern West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

A group of illegal "Israeli" settlers has stabbed a disabled young Palestinian man in the northeastern sector of the West Bank, amid the entity's expansion of military offensives across the occupied territory.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said its medics transferred a 20-year-old man to a hospital in the city of Tubas on Tuesday, after he was stabbed in the abdomen by settlers.

No details were provided about the circumstances of the knife attack.

Since last month, in northern West Bank, "Israeli" army's actions caused 60+ deaths and displaced many.

"Israeli" war minister Yisrael Katz stated that the army evacuated three refugee camps in the West Bank to prevent Palestinian residents from returning.

“So far, 40,000 Palestinians have evacuated from the refugee camps of Jenin, Tulkarm and Nur Shams, which are now empty of residents,” he said in a statement.

Katz noted that he has instructed "Israeli" soldiers to prepare for a prolonged presence in the cleared camps for the next year.