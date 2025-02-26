Messages of Renewing Allegiance to the School of the Master of the Nation’s Martyrs

By Jihad Haidar

The funeral of the Secretary General of Hezbollah, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, alongside his comrade Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, conveyed numerous messages with political, cultural and religious dimensions.

This was no ordinary event, given the stature of the leader being mourned and his deep-rooted presence in the nation’s heart, history and future.

His exceptional leadership qualities, the circumstances of his martyrdom, the identity of the assassin, and the battle in which he was engaged all added an unparalleled significance to this moment.

His martyrdom crowned a journey marked by historic victories that reshaped the conflict with “Israel,” altered its strategic equations, and reinforced the battle to defend Palestine, Gaza and Lebanon.

Moreover, his assassination took place in the very nerve center of the resistance’s operations—an area he knew to be a prime target for the enemy.

The head of global arrogance, the United States, and its Zionist proxy collaborated in this act, as the “Israeli” Minister of War, Yoav Gallant, admitted to doubling the explosives to 85 tons to ensure his death.

The American-"Israeli" ambition behind assassinating Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was to crush the resistance in Lebanon and the region, erasing its meaning in terms of liberation and future-making.

However, their efforts were thwarted by the resilience of the resistance and its people, who played a crucial role in preventing this goal from being realized.

The massive crowds that gathered for his funeral are expected to mark a defining moment in shaping Lebanon’s future, providing the resistance with renewed momentum despite the departure of its leader. This unprecedented display of loyalty will reaffirm commitment to the path of resistance, dismantling all illusions and false hopes harbored by its adversaries.

Why?

What makes this extraordinary gathering so significant is that it came after a devastating war unlike anything Lebanon has witnessed in its history. The Resistance suffered heavy blows to its leadership, fighters and infrastructure, yet neither its will nor its existence was broken.

Furthermore, this gathering took place amid ongoing efforts to isolate and constrain the resistance’s support base. Thus, one of the most crucial messages conveyed by this massive turnout is that it reflects a deeply ingrained sense of belonging and an unwavering conviction in the choice of resistance. It is not a fleeting event but a firm stance shaped by its own unique context. Another key message is that these crowds signal a renewed beginning in the face of upcoming challenges.

The people of the resistance have always been, and remain, one of its most vital pillars, as acknowledged by enemy leaders. This is why attempts to undermine their resolve—through pressure, repression and psychological warfare—have been relentless. Yet, as seen once again with the unprecedented funeral crowds, these efforts continue to fail.

Looking ahead, each passing day will only reinforce the reality that the more the people of the resistance are provoked and pressured—both internally and externally—the stronger their loyalty to Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s school becomes, and the wider the circle of allegiance grows.

This mobilization establishes new equations, both within Lebanon’s internal landscape and in confronting external threats. It is not merely an emotional response but a deliberate political stance rooted in conscious commitment.

Time and again, the people of the resistance have proven their steadfastness—during war, and now, as they renew their pledge to their leader, who consistently called for unwavering loyalty to this path.

In the end, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah led by example, offering himself as a sacrifice for Palestine, Lebanon and their resistance.