Sheikh Qassem Receives Iran’s Parliament Speaker, FM
folder_openLebanon access_time 6 hours ago
By Staff
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem met the Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Iranian FM Abbas Araqchi before leaving Lebanon in the presence of the Islamic Republic's Ambassador to Beirut Mojtaba Amani.
The conferees tackled the latest developments in the local, regional and international arenas.
