Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Sheikh Qassem Receives Iran’s Parliament Speaker, FM

Sheikh Qassem Receives Iran’s Parliament Speaker, FM
folder_openLebanon access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem met the Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Iranian FM Abbas Araqchi before leaving Lebanon in the presence of the Islamic Republic's Ambassador to Beirut Mojtaba Amani.

The conferees tackled the latest developments in the local, regional and international arenas.

Iran Lebanon SheikhNaimQassem

Comments

  1. Related News
Sheikh Qassem Receives Iran’s Parliament Speaker, FM

Sheikh Qassem Receives Iran’s Parliament Speaker, FM

6 hours ago
“Israeli” Continuous Aggression on Lebanon: Raids on East Leaves 2 Martyred

“Israeli” Continuous Aggression on Lebanon: Raids on East Leaves 2 Martyred

8 hours ago
Hezbollah MP Raad: International Powers’ Human Rights Claims Are Empty, Calls for Action on Lebanon’s Security

Hezbollah MP Raad: International Powers’ Human Rights Claims Are Empty, Calls for Action on Lebanon’s Security

one day ago
Prominent Journalists, Figures Flock to Beirut for Sayyed Nasrallah’s Funeral

Prominent Journalists, Figures Flock to Beirut for Sayyed Nasrallah’s Funeral

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 26-02-2025 Hour: 05:35 Beirut Timing

whatshot