Iran Not to Yield to US Pressure, Sanctions on Nuclear Dispute

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed that his country will not engage in negotiations with the United States on its nuclear program unless the White House steps back from a recently reinstated “maximum pressure” campaign.

Araghchi was addressing a press conference on Tuesday alongside his visiting Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

The foreign minister said Iran will address the nuclear issue in coordination with its allies – Russia and China.

“On nuclear negotiations, Iran’s stance is very clear: we will not negotiate under pressure, threat, and sanctions.”

“Therefore,” the Iranian foreign minister stated, “there is no possibility of direct negotiations between us and the United States on the nuclear issue as long as maximum pressure continues to be applied in its current form.”

Araghchi highlighted his “detailed and constructive” discussions with Lavrov on a broad range of topics, particularly concerning the Caucasus, Asia, and Eurasia.

In parallel, the Iranian foreign minister praised the rapid progress in economic cooperation between Tehran and Moscow, citing collaborations in energy, railways, and agriculture.

On Palestine, Araghchi said they discussed Trump’s “unacceptable” forced displacement plan targeting Gaza residents.

Regarding Syria, he underlined the alignment of Iranian and Russian positions.

“Stability, peace, territorial integrity, and progress in Syria based on the will of its people are priorities for Iran. We support establishing peace and stability in this country.”

Lavrov also elaborated on his “detailed and constructive” discussions with Araghchi during the press conference.

The Russian foreign minister said both sides agreed to enhance cooperation within the framework of BRICS.

Lavrov drew attention to a notable increase in trade between Iran and Russia despite Western sanctions, “Trade exchanges between Iran and Russia have increased by more than 13%, and we hope this trend will continue.”

The Russian minister also expressed satisfaction with the progress on the Rasht-Astara railway project.

Lavrov pointed to Tehran’s successful hosting of the Caspian Economic Forum and expressed optimism about convening a joint economic cooperation commission later this year.

Addressing Iran’s nuclear program, Lavrov put a premium on diplomacy.

“We believe there is still diplomatic capacity to resolve Iran’s nuclear issue, and we hope a solution can be found. This crisis was not created by Iran.”