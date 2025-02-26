“Israeli” Continuous Aggression on Lebanon: Raids on East Leaves 2 Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

Two people were martyred and three others were injured in an “Israeli” aggression targeting Lebanon's eastern mountain range, the Health Ministry's Public Health Emergency Operations Center said in a statement.

This comes as an “Israeli” drone raid targeted the surrounding hilltops of the town of Janta in the eastern range today, Tuesday.

“Israeli” occupation forces continue to breach the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and "Israel". “Israeli” occupation troops launched flare bombs over the town of Alma al-Shaab, which caused a fire as one made an impact.

This comes as Lebanon's president Joseph Aoun urged a US congressional delegation on February 21 to pressure "Israel" to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon, following "Israel's" partial withdrawal on February 18, occupying 5 strategic points on Lebanon's borders.

"Israel" has violated the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon thousands of times, bombing areas as far as Beqaa, north of the Litani River, and demolishing civilian houses in Lebanese border towns, and even setting homes on fire only 3 days before the February 18 withdrawal deadline.