New Bat Coronavirus Discovered, But Experts Say It’s Not a Public Health Threat

By Staff, Agencies

Scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China have identified a new coronavirus in bats, named HKU5-CoV-2, that can enter human cells similarly to SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind Covid-19. However, there are no reported infections in humans, and experts stress that it does not currently pose a public health threat.

The virus, found in anal swab samples from a Pipistrellus bat, belongs to the same family as MERS. Lab tests showed it could infect human cells, but less efficiently than SARS-CoV-2. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] acknowledged the study but stated there is no reason for concern, affirming that they will continue monitoring viral activity.

Despite its discovery at the Wuhan lab, which has been scrutinized over COVID-19’s origins, experts caution against alarmism. Dr. Amira Roess, a global health and epidemiology professor, emphasized that such research helps scientists prepare for potential spillovers. Similarly, Dr. Alex Greninger from the University of Washington noted that numerous coronaviruses circulate in bats, and the public should be more concerned about endemic viruses causing illness now.

Antiviral medications effective against SARS-CoV-2 also showed activity against HKU5-CoV-2. Dr. Phoebe Lostroh, a molecular biology professor, dismissed sensationalist headlines, arguing that other viruses, such as avian flu, pose more immediate threats.

Experts underscore the importance of global scientific collaboration in tracking emerging viruses. Roess also urged caution around wildlife, as bats carry other potentially harmful pathogens.