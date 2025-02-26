Trump: US Halting Military Aid to Ukraine, Urges Europe to Step Up

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has stated that Washington is currently not providing any new military assistance to Kiev. He emphasized that American taxpayers should first recover the money already spent on the conflict with Russia while urging the EU and European NATO members to take greater responsibility for Ukraine’s security.

Trump has pushed for access to Ukraine’s natural resources as compensation for the aid provided. Reports indicate that after multiple delays, Kiev has agreed, and a document could be signed as early as Friday.

When asked what Ukraine would receive in return, Trump noted that Kiev had already received “$350 billion in lots of equipment, military equipment, and the right to fight on, and originally the right to fight.” He stressed that without US financial and military support, the war would have ended quickly.

Regarding the sustainability of continued arms and ammunition shipments, Trump suggested that deliveries could continue “for a while, maybe until we have a deal with Russia.” He stated that he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin and believed Moscow was open to a settlement.

Pressed on whether the US would provide additional air defenses to Kiev, Trump responded, “Right now, we are not providing anything.” When asked if Washington would resume military aid in the future, he reiterated that “Europe will be largely responsible for that.”

Kiev has disputed Trump’s $350 billion estimate, insisting that US aid has been less than $100 billion. According to the Pentagon and Ukraine Oversight, the US Congress has appropriated $183 billion for Ukraine since February 2022, including more than $66 billion in direct security assistance.

The Trump administration has repeatedly signaled its intent to scale down US involvement once a truce is reached, shifting the financial and logistical burden of supporting Ukraine to regional allies