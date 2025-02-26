Iran’s Qalibaf: Hezbollah’s Display of Power Proved Resistance Not to Be Eliminated

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has reaffirmed that the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah’s strength and popularity have made it impossible for enemies to eliminate resistance from Lebanon’s political and security landscape.

In a speech delivered during Tuesday’s session of the legislature, Qalibaf praised Hezbollah’s power and unity, adding that the recent display of Hezbollah’s power made it evident that enemies cannot remove or marginalize the resistance from Lebanon’s political and security landscape.

“Hezbollah is an integral part of Lebanon’s national strength and a guarantor of the country’s security and territorial integrity,” the official noted.

He highlighted Hezbollah’s commitment to Lebanon’s national interests and sovereignty, stressing that the movement did not brook foreign intervention in the country’s internal affairs.

“Hezbollah prioritizes Lebanon’s national interests and insists on the non-interference of any foreign power.”

Qalibaf, meanwhile, emphasized that the recent large-scale funeral of the movement’s revered former secretary general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, who used to head Hezbollah’s Executive Council, was a testament to the group’s unbreakable popular support.

Further discussing the historic funeral that took place in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Monday, Qalibaf described the monumental participation by Lebanese and foreign national in the event as a clear display of Hezbollah’s strength and growing power.

“The massive and dignified funeral of Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Martyr Sayyed Hashem Safieddine showcased the unity of the resistance and the firm popular support behind Hezbollah,” he stated.

The top parliamentarian continued to emphasize that Sayyed Nasrallah’s influence used to shine like a “radiant sun” among his followers.

“His message to the world was clear: Standing firm against oppression, occupation, and the crimes of the Zionist entity is a deeply rooted ideology. Such a belief cannot be extinguished by terrorism or assassination.”

The official shared his observations from Lebanon, describing the unshakable faith and commitment of its people as witnessed during Sayyed Nasrallah and Safieddine’s funeral procession and laying to rest ceremony.

“I saw men and women in Lebanon, who deeply loved their late leader, and without exaggeration, not a single one of them feared the enemy. They harbored no doubt or despair.

“They held sincere and unshakable faith in Islam, the teachings of Imam Hussein [AS], Zainab [AS], and the resistance’s cause,” Qalibaf said.

“When I saw the steadfast crowds in Lebanon, standing firm like mountains, I was once again certain that no tyrant or criminal can extinguish the light of God. Ultimately, the truth will prevail.”

In parallel, Qalibaf addressed Hezbollah’s powerful political and military role further, emphasizing that the Lebanese resistance was central to the country’s national strength and territorial integrity.

In a final tribute to the martyrs, Qalibaf expressed deep admiration for those who had sacrificed their lives in pursuit of justice.

“We envy the martyrs who, in the school of Imam Hussein [AS], achieved final salvation. Through their blood, they separated truth from falsehood. May we also be granted honor, dignity, divine favor, and martyrdom in the path of God,” he said.