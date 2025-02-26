“Israel” Strikes Southern Syria: Demilitarization or Occupation?

By Staff, Agencies

In a blatant aggression on the Syrian sovereignty, “Israeli” warplanes have carried out multiple airstrikes on military targets across southern Syria, attacking areas outside the capital Damascus and the southern province of Dera’a after a call by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for “demilitarization” of the region.

“Israeli” War Israel Katz confirmed the assaults, which hit military installations in the town of Kiswah, south of Damascus, as well as some sites in Dera’a.

“Israeli” paper Yedioth Ahronoth also alleged that “Tel Aviv” had begun implementing a scheme aimed at “entering southern Syria and controlling” it.

The developments came after Netanyahu pressed for “complete demilitarization” of southern Syria, including the provinces of Quneitra, Dara’a, and Sweida.

The “Israeli” ministers have reportedly met to discuss a classified plot to promote the division of Syria.

“Israeli” occupation forces even entered the United Nations-demarcated buffer zone between Syria and the occupied Palestinian territories in the country’s occupied Golan Heights in a move that was condemned by the UN.

Meanwhile, foreign-backed militants overthrew the Syrian government amid the “Israeli” escalation that was targeting the country’s defensive and civilian infrastructures, setting up their own administration.

In the aftermath of the Tuesday airstrikes, however, Syria’s new authorities condemned the “Israeli” aggression, demanding immediate withdrawal of “Israeli” occupation forces from the country’s territory, and warning of the consequences of the continued occupation there.

Also on Tuesday, widespread protests erupted across southern Syria in response to Netanyahu's recent remarks.

Demonstrators in cities such as Dara’a, Damascus, Sweida, and Quneitra took to the streets in defiance of Netanyahu's call, with those showing up in the capital gathering outside the United Nations office to denounce the “Israeli” prime minister's statements and urge an international response to “Israeli” violations of Syria’s sovereignty.

Many protesters emphasized Syria's right to territorial integrity and sovereignty, rejecting any foreign interference.