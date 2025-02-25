Hezbollah MP Raad: International Powers’ Human Rights Claims Are Empty, Calls for Action on Lebanon’s Security

Translated by Al-Ahed News

During his speech at the Lebanese Parliament, Mohammad Raad, the head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, addressed a series of critical issues today, reflecting on the international response to the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, and the internal challenges facing the Lebanese people.

Raad condemned the international powers for their hollow commitment to human rights, stating that "the conscience and human rights claims of international powers have become nothing more than ink on paper."

He emphasized the stark disconnect between the rhetoric of international actors and their actual actions in the face of ongoing global injustices, particularly the genocide being carried out against Gaza by the "Israeli" entity.

In his remarks on the Gaza conflict, Raad declared that humanity will never forgive the backers of this genocide, stressing, "Humanity will never forgive those who supported the US-backed genocide against the people of Gaza." He condemned the actions of those aiding the "Israeli" assault, calling it an unjustifiable war crime that must not go unpunished.

Regarding Lebanon’s security, Raad expressed deep gratitude to the Iranian Republic, stating, "We express our deep gratitude to the Iranian Republic for what it has provided and for what it will continue to offer to Lebanon and its people." This statement underscored Iran’s pivotal role in supporting Lebanon and its Resistance forces, which have worked tirelessly to safeguard the country’s sovereignty.

Raad also addressed the painful sacrifices of the Lebanese Resistance, particularly in the face of the ongoing conflict. "While the enemy had caused deep wounds, the Resistance’s recovery has been swift. One pain would remain—a pain that would drive future generations to sacrifice for the cause—the loss of their beloved leader, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and the martyrs of the Resistance."

Turning to the Lebanese government's actions, Raad voiced strong opposition to the recent decision to prevent Iranian planes from landing at Beirut's airport. He called on the Lebanese government to reverse its stance, asserting that the decision was made under the pressure of "Israeli" claims and was not in the best interest of Lebanon. "We demand the Lebanese government immediately stop the decision to ban Iranian planes from landing at Beirut airport, a decision that came under the influence of false "Israeli" accusations," Raad said.