It Was a Mighty Torrent, and They Witnessed Wonders

By Mounir Shehadi

A brutal war was waged, a suffocating siege was imposed, flights were canceled, companies lured their employees with incentives or threatened them with dismissal. A full-scale media war was launched, employing every conceivable weapon—even the weather was weaponized as a form of chemical warfare.

Yet, despite all of this, waves of people poured in from all directions, wrapped in the snow like a shroud. Some arrived a night in advance, gathering in the ever-awake suburb of dignity, while others set out at dawn, all headed toward the site of the funeral.

They were a mighty torrent—an unstoppable flood of mourners. They filled the stadium’s seats, its courtyards, and every street leading to it. Men, women, children, and the elderly carried both the Lebanese flag and the banner of the Resistance, their voices echoing with unwavering devotion: "At your service, Sayyed Nasrallah!"

Delegations, both popular and official, arrived from across the world. Religious leaders from all sects, politicians, and diplomats stood shoulder to shoulder, paying tribute to a man whose martyrdom resonated far beyond Lebanon’s borders.

This monumental funeral was a testament to the profound place this supreme martyr held in the hearts and minds of his people—both at home and abroad. It also reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Resistance’s supporters to its path, its principles, and to upholding the martyr’s legacy.

Both from within and beyond Lebanon, adversaries had wagered on the Resistance’s downfall. They convinced themselves that "Israel" had dealt it a fatal blow, that it would be forced into political concessions, that its strength had been shattered.

Many arrived, metaphorically dressed for a burial—not just of a man, but of an entire movement. Yet, what they witnessed instead was a shocking display of resilience, a Resistance stronger and more deeply rooted than they had ever imagined.

Even in death, they feared him. Their media mouthpieces spewed venom, desperately attempting to tarnish the image of a leader known—beyond doubt—as the noblest, purest, most truthful, sharp-witted, loyal, courageous, and formidable man of our time. He had exposed their servility, their hypocrisy, their treachery—so they followed him to his grave, still hoping, in vain, to diminish him.

Their fear was palpable. "Israeli" warplanes violated Lebanese airspace twice, flying low over Beirut in an effort to intimidate the sea of mourners. Yet, the response was immediate and thunderous, as the crowd erupted in a unified chant: "Death to ‘Israel’!"

Not a single voice in Lebanon’s so-called "sovereign" camp condemned this blatant breach of the ceasefire agreement and Lebanon’s sovereignty. Those who habitually parroted slogans of independence and self-determination fell silent, their tongues tied in the face of this humiliation. Where were the "sovereignists" now?

Meanwhile, overnight, the same propaganda machines that had long sought to undermine the Resistance launched a calculated disinformation campaign. They exaggerated the number of mourners arriving from Arab nations, attempting to spin the narrative that the vast crowds were largely foreign, downplaying the overwhelming Lebanese presence. But their lies could not hold against the sheer scale of reality.

Resistance is not something that can be erased. It is a right—a sacred, moral, and legal right for every oppressed person and every nation under occupation. No amount of war, deception, or coercion can change that truth.

And today, Lebanon sent a clear and resounding message, both at home and abroad: The Resistance is eternal. No matter what you do, it will endure.