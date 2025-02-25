- Home
Iran’s Defense Minister: Any Enemy Misstep Will Be Met with a Firm Response
By Staff, Agencies
Iran’s Defense Minister, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, has reaffirmed that the country’s youth are fully prepared to deliver a decisive and regret-inducing response to any miscalculation by adversaries.
Speaking at an event in Tehran on Tuesday, he emphasized their unwavering commitment to defending Iran’s sovereignty and values.
“These brave youths will never allow the enemy to set its sights on this sacred land,” Nasirzadeh stated, highlighting ongoing efforts by adversaries to create discord within Iranian society. However, he expressed confidence that Iran’s young soldiers possess the awareness and intelligence needed to maintain national unity and resilience.
He reassured the nation’s leadership and people that, given the courage and determination of Iran’s forces, there is no fear of the enemy nor any retreat from the country’s principles and ideals. He further stressed that Iran continues to transform threats into opportunities, dismantling the illusion of enemy superiority.
Nasirzadeh also praised the contributions of Iran’s young scientists in overcoming economic and technological challenges, asserting that their efforts, in line with the vision of Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Sayyed Ali Khamenei, will ensure Iran’s continued progress despite external pressures.
The defense chief highlighted the importance of cognitive and perceptual warfare, noting that Iran’s youth will play a decisive role in this domain, just as they do in conventional military operations. He expressed confidence in their ability to counter enemy narratives and psychological tactics.
The event, which aimed to honor and guide Iran’s young servicemen, was attended by several high-ranking military officials, including Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri, IRG Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, and IRG Deputy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi.
