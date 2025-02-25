NYC Vigil Honors Hezbollah Martyred Leaders, Denounces ’Israeli’ and US Imperialism

By Staff, Agencies

In parallel with the massive funeral held in Beirut for Hezbollah’s martyred leaders, a solemn vigil took place in New York City to pay tribute to them. Participants emphasized that millions mourned Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, whose legacies have fueled indigenous resistance across the region.

Images of the fallen Hezbollah leaders were displayed alongside pictures of assassinated Hamas leaders, Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar. Vigil organizers condemned what they described as a calculated act of intimidation by the "Israeli" entity, which sent warplanes to fly at dangerously low altitudes over the funeral in Beirut. They compared this to the threats and intimidation faced by pro-resistance activists in New York City.

One organizer declared that such repression only strengthens their resolve. “We stand here unafraid. Repression does not silence us—it only fuels our determination to honor our martyrs.” The event’s speakers highlighted how struggles against "Israeli" repression and US imperialism unite people across borders, from Beirut to Ramallah to Tehran.

Speakers at the vigil called for continued mobilization against Zionist colonialism and imperialism. They asserted that their movement is growing, fueled by the strength of the oppressed. One speaker declared that resistance must be built at every level, from the West Bank to Washington Square Park, and that it is the duty of revolutionaries to hasten the decline of US hegemony.

The vigil also addressed increasing anti-imperialist sentiment in the US, citing youth mobilizations against ICE deportations, prison uprisings, and the growing consciousness on college campuses. The movement, organizers insisted, must strategically support and sustain these actions in the long term.

A speaker quoted Sayyed Nasrallah, stating that former US President Donald Trump had once again revealed the true nature of the US administration—an oppressive force that confiscates freedoms, plunders wealth, and conspires against the oppressed. The vigil concluded with a resounding commitment to the ongoing resistance struggle, underscoring that no amount of repression, whether in Beirut or New York City, can extinguish the fight for justice.