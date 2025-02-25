Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Danish Police Crack Down on Protesters Opposing Military Shipments to “Israel”

8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Danish police have arrested 20 protesters demanding that shipping giant Maersk halt the transportation of military equipment to “Israel,” which has been committing genocide in Gaza since October 2023.

On Monday, police used batons and tear gas to disperse the demonstrators, according to local reports. A police spokesperson claimed that authorities first attempted dialogue but ultimately resorted to force to clear the area.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg joined the protest at Maersk’s headquarters in Copenhagen, calling on the company to end all weapons-related shipments to “Israel.” "They must terminate all contracts and investments that support genocide and occupation in Palestine," she said.

Maersk denied carrying weapons or ammunition, stating that the cargo consisted of military-related equipment authorized under US-“Israeli” security agreements.

Since launching its brutal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, the “Israeli” entity has killed at least 48,340 Palestinians, mostly women and children, yet failed to achieve its declared objectives of eliminating Hamas and freeing captives. After 15 months of genocide, “Israel” was forced to accept Hamas’ negotiation terms for a ceasefire, which took effect on January 19.

Israel denmark ArmsTrade

