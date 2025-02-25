- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
“Israel” Intensifies West Bank Raids Amid Warnings of Ongoing Genocide
By Staff, Agencies
The “Israeli” military has escalated its raids across several towns and refugee camps in the occupied West Bank, arbitrarily abducting multiple Palestinians.
On Monday, “Israeli” forces stormed Nablus and Tulkarm, as well as the towns of Yatma, Beit Ummar, Kafil Haris, Qabatiya and Ni’lin, alongside the villages of Marka and Wadi al-Far’a. Raids also targeted the Fawwar, Jalazone and Tulkarm refugee camps in the southern, central and northern West Bank.
According to local sources, occupation forces abducted a young Palestinian man, Saleh Snober, after raiding his home in Yatma.
In a statement issued the same day, the International Committee of the Red Cross [ICRC] expressed deep concern over the humanitarian impact of the ongoing raids. The organization highlighted that many Palestinian civilians have been forced to flee their homes, seeking refuge in overcrowded mosques and schools.
“With many homes damaged or destroyed, people are struggling to access basic needs such as clean water, food, medical care, and shelter,” the ICRC stated.
Meanwhile, Palestinian Presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh condemned the intensifying “Israeli” aggression, accusing the occupation forces of systematically destroying infrastructure, detaining civilians, and expanding illegal land grabs. He warned that the regime is "completing what it started in the Gaza Strip by committing crimes of genocide in the West Bank."
The “Israeli” military launched its latest offensive on the occupied West Bank on January 21, claiming to target resistance fighters of the Jenin Battalion. However, since the beginning of its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, “Israel” has dramatically escalated its violence in the West Bank, leading to the martyrdom of at least 923 Palestinians.
Comments
- Related News