Iran’s Parliament Speaker: Hezbollah’s Strength Proves Resistance Cannot Be Erased

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has reaffirmed that Hezbollah’s power and deep-rooted popular support make it impossible for enemies to eliminate the Resistance from Lebanon’s political and security landscape.

Speaking during Tuesday’s parliamentary session, Qalibaf highlighted the movement’s resilience, particularly after over a year of confrontation with “Israel’s” aggression, which ultimately forced Tel Aviv to accept a ceasefire. He emphasized that Hezbollah’s presence is not only integral to Lebanon’s national strength but also a safeguard for its security and territorial integrity.

“Hezbollah is a cornerstone of Lebanon’s sovereignty, standing firm against any external interference,” Qalibaf stated, underlining the movement’s unwavering commitment to the country’s national interests.

The Iranian official also pointed to the massive funeral procession for the movement’s revered former Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, who led Hezbollah’s Executive Council. The historic turnout, he asserted, demonstrated Hezbollah’s enduring legitimacy and growing influence.

“The overwhelming and dignified farewell for Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Martyr Sayyed Hashem Safieddine was a testament to the unity of the resistance and the people’s unshakable support,” he remarked.

Qalibaf likened Sayyed Nasrallah’s leadership to a “radiant sun” that illuminated the path for his followers, stressing that his legacy of defiance against oppression and occupation could not be extinguished by assassination.

He described witnessing the unwavering faith of the Lebanese people during the funeral procession, noting their resilience in the face of adversity.

“I saw men and women who held an unbreakable devotion to their leader, with no fear of the enemy and no trace of despair. Their faith in Islam, in the teachings of Imam Hussein [AS] and Zainab [SA], and in the resistance’s cause remains unshaken,” he said.

Qalibaf also pointed out that “Israel’s” fear of Hezbollah was evident even during the funeral, as its warplanes violated Lebanese airspace twice in an attempt to intimidate the participants. Furthermore, early-morning airstrikes on southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley were meant to discourage people from attending the funeral—efforts that ultimately failed as massive crowds poured into Beirut.

Reaffirming Hezbollah’s indispensable role in Lebanon’s security and sovereignty, Qalibaf paid tribute to the martyrs, calling their sacrifice a beacon of truth and justice.

“We envy those who, in the school of Imam Hussein [AS], attained the ultimate salvation through martyrdom. Their blood has drawn a clear line between truth and falsehood. May we also be granted honor, dignity, and the blessing of martyrdom in the path of God,” he concluded.