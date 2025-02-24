Pentagon Chief: Ukraine Must Sit At The Negotiating Table

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky should follow Russia’s example, which has made “great progress” in negotiations with the US, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said. Washington is pressuring Kiev to finalize a minerals deal as a means of repaying previous assistance.

Last year, Zelensky proposed granting the US privileged access to Ukrainian natural resources as part of his ‘victory plan’. However, he has refused to sign an initial proposal from the administration of Donald Trump, which the US president has denounced as a breach of trust.

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Hegseth contrasted the situation with Russia’s diplomatic engagements with Washington in recent weeks.

”Zelensky should come to the table because this economic partnership is an important thing for the future of his country, and we hope that he will very soon,” he said.

Washington and Moscow are seeking to escape the impasse that defined their relationship during Joe Biden’s presidency, and have expressed optimism that this could lead to a swift resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

Zelensky has criticized Trump’s approach toward Russia, insisting that no negotiations regarding Ukraine occur without Kiev’s involvement.

Officials in the Trump administration have shifted away from labeling Moscow’s actions in the Ukraine conflict as “unprovoked aggression,” acknowledging instead that NATO’s expansion in Europe was viewed as provocative by Russia. Hegseth argued that this change serves the ultimate goal of achieving peace.

During a press conference on Sunday, Zelensky asserted he would not sign a minerals deal with the US that would obligate “ten generations of Ukrainians to pay.” He also proposed resigning in exchange for Ukraine’s immediate accession to NATO – a prospect several members of the US-led military bloc have dismissed. Failing that, Zelensky aims to establish a “NATO within Ukraine,” envisioning an army of at least 800,000 troops which he claims Western donors should fund.