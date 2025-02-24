Trump Admin Slashes 1600 USAID Jobs, Places Direct Hires on Leave

By Staff, Agencies

The administration of US President Donald Trump has officially initiated mass layoffs at the US Agency for International Development [USAID], a move that could result in thousands of job losses, according to a notification from the agency.

USAID declared on Sunday, "All USAID direct hire personnel, with the exception of designated personnel responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership and/or specially designated programs, will be placed on administrative leave globally."

The agency also confirmed it is "beginning to implement a Reduction-in-Force that will affect approximately 1,600 USAID personnel with duty stations in the United States."

As part of the restructuring, USAID plans to arrange fully funded flights for overseas personnel, ensuring they retain access to the agency’s systems and diplomatic channels until they return home.

During a recent House hearing, US Congressman Scott Perry leveled serious accusations against the USAID, stating the agency had inadvertently funded terrorist organizations, including Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist ISIS/ISIL group], Al-Qaeda, and Boko Haram. His statements reignited debates over USAID’s operations and financial oversight.

Perry, a Republican representing Pennsylvania, voiced his concerns at the inaugural meeting of the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency [DOGE], a body established by former President Donald Trump and chaired by billionaire Elon Musk. Amid the controversy, USAID has reportedly halted its global operations.

In a viral one-minute video, Perry declared, "Your money, $697 million annually, plus shipments of cash, funds ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Boko Haram, ISIS Khorasan, and terrorist training camps."

He also condemned USAID's allocation of $136 million for constructing 120 schools in Pakistan, asserting that there is "zero evidence" the schools were ever built.

The recent developments come after a broader campaign by Musk, who is spearheading Trump's government cost-cutting initiative, aimed at reducing federal spending and eliminating programs deemed unnecessary.