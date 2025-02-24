The Only Settler in ‘Metula’ Alert Group: Towns Were Completely Destroyed

By Staff

The "Israel Hayom" newspaper held an interview with the “Israeli” settler, Tamira, who lives in the northern settlement of “Metula”, discussing her experiences throughout the IOF-Hezbollah war.

Tamira explained, "We experienced very tough days," criticizing the Zionist government, "They have destabilized our sense of security."

Tamira, the only settler in the "Alert Group" in “Metula”, went on saying: "In September, we were hit by five Falaq missiles, and the window glass shattered due to missile shrapnel."

She continued, "We have an underground shelter on ‘Harishonim’ Street, where the CCTV control room in the settlement is located, which has been repurposed to serve the IOF and the Alert Group. The cameras monitor the required areas, and I was there even during my injury."

When asked about how the entity managed the war in the north, Tamira said madly: "They have destabilized our foundational sense of security that the entity and the IOF should provide to every 'Israeli.' How can settlers be evacuated from their homes?! It took ten months to respond to Hezbollah?! There are entire towns being destroyed!"

Tamira further said: "I expected this war shall destabilize the society and the ‘entity,' but it didn't.”

“The people who were evacuated from the north integrated into new communities, and were provided with excellent health care and educational services, while I was waiting for months to get a medical appointment,” she said, adding, “There was a night of drone attacks, and it was reported in the news as if we weren't living through of 34 sirens per day. It was very much like what Gaza envelope experienced, where Palestinians used to describe the missiles as mere scattered salvo."