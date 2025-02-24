‘Israeli’ Media: Netanyahu Demands Total Demilitarization of Southern Syria

By Staff, Agencies

"Israel Hayom” reported that "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for the full demilitarization of southern Syria, citing escalating security concerns over the presence of "hostile forces near 'Israel’s' borders."

For his part, "Israel" Hayom's diplomatic analyst Ariel Kahana argued that Netanyahu's demand, which focuses on the provinces of Quneitra, Daraa, and Suwayda, is driven by fears that "internal sectarian tensions and deep-seated hostility toward 'Israel'" could spiral into renewed instability, despite the current fragile calm in Syria.

According to the analyst, one of "Israel’s" primary fears is the uncertain authority of Syria’s new leadership under Ahmad al-Sharaa.

"He may not intend to attack 'Israel', but it is unclear whether he can maintain firm control over Syria for long," he stressed.

Kahana further added, if "anti-'Israel' militias" emerge along the border, "it’s uncertain whether he will act against them—or even want to."

A second key concern, the report suggested, is Turkey’s growing influence in Syria. It describes Syria as effectively becoming a "protectorate" of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose hostility toward "Israel" is "well-documented".

The "Israeli" newspaper recalled Erdogan’s previous statements, warning that "one day, his forces will confront 'Israel'."

To preempt such a scenario, "Israel" appears intent on enforcing a "buffer zone" in the region, as per the report.

The report also suggested that Netanyahu is presenting himself as a protector of minority groups, particularly the Druze, claiming that "'Israel' fosters healthy civil relations with them."

With Netanyahu making disarmament a central demand, attention now turns to how the "Syrian-Turkish authority" will respond, Kahana concludes.

In a parallel context, it was reported earlier this month, the IOF deployed new reinforcements to recently established occupied positions within the so-called buffer zone in Southern Syria, raising warning signs to deter residents from approaching.