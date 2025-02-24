A March of Loyalty: The Unbreakable Heart of the Resistance

By Mohamad Hammoud

Once again, the resilient Lebanese people have taught the world an unforgettable lesson in patriotism and steadfast dedication. Against all odds, they stood firm, demonstrating that no matter the challenges, their commitment to their promises and their allegiance to Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hezbollah remain unwavering.

In a calculated attempt to break the people's spirit, “Israel” and America, aided by their shadowy allies in Lebanon and the Middle East, unleashed a torrent of deceit. They warned of treacherous weather, of snowstorms that would bury roads and halt movement. Rumors spread of danger lurking in the crowds: chaos, bombs, destruction.

Yet, no storm could extinguish the fire of devotion burning in their hearts. When their vehicles faltered in the biting snow, they did not hesitate. They abandoned their cars, braved the freezing winds, and marched forward with iron will. Each step was a testament to their unbreakable loyalty. No force of nature, no whisper of danger, could block their path.

As the funeral procession unfolded, and it became clear that no obstacle could stop this flood of faith, the “Israeli” turned to the skies to intimidate. American-made warplanes, piloted by Israeli, flew low over the gathered throngs. Their ominous roar slicing through the air in a desperate attempt to sow panic and fear. But the people of Lebanon proved unshakable.

They did not scatter, nor did they falter. Instead, they raised their fists to the heavens, fists of defiance, and their voices thundered across the land louder than the warplanes proclaiming: "Death to Israel!" It was a moment that transcended fear, a declaration of resistance. It was a tribute to their martyrs and a message to their oppressors: Lebanon will not bow.

Through the snow and the threats, through the looming menace of warplanes, the Lebanese people stood united. Their courage was a hymn of defiance, a symphony of resilience. This was not merely a funeral; it was a message to the world that their love for their homeland and their cause burns brighter than any storm, louder than any warplane, and stronger than any force that dares to challenge their spirit.

It was a powerful message of defiance and unwavering loyalty to their leader and the heroes of the resistance. The people of Lebanon showed the world that they would not be intimidated or swayed from their path. Their courage and determination in the face of adversity was truly inspiring.