Netanyahu Delayed Release of 600 Palestinians

By Staff, Agencies

Axios reported on Sunday, White House envoy Steve Witkoff is set to visit the Middle East on Wednesday for discussions with "Israeli", Qatari, and Egyptian officials regarding the potential extension of the first phase of the Gaza detainees and ceasefire agreement.

The initial phase of the deal is scheduled to conclude on Saturday. Under the agreement, the ceasefire remains in effect as long as negotiations for a second phase are ongoing.

However, the US and "Israel" are seeking to prolong this phase by securing the release of additional captives in exchange for an extension of the ceasefire by one to two weeks.

Hamas stressed that it will not engage in further negotiations with "Israel" unless 600 Palestinian detainees, whose release was delayed by Netanyahu on Saturday, are freed.

Mardawi went on to say, "Should the first phase expire without an extension, the war on Gaza is expected to resume."

"We're hopeful that we have the proper time to finish off -- to begin phase two and finish it off and get more hostages released and move the discussion forward," Witkoff said in an interview on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday.

Netanyahu convened security consultations on Saturday to determine the next steps in the captive and ceasefire negotiations.

According to "Israeli" officials, despite recommendations from security chiefs, the "Israeli" premier opted to delay the release of the 600 Palestinian detainees, citing alleged Hamas violations of the agreement.

Security officials reportedly advised Netanyahu to exhaust all diplomatic avenues to negotiate the second phase of the deal or to extend the first phase.

In a parallel context, an "Israeli" official revealed that Witkoff sought to involve Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Mahmoud Rashad in the negotiations, but scheduling conflicts prevented their participation.