Loyal to the Pledge

Hamas Hails Sayyed Nasrallah’s Unwavering Support for Palestine

folder_openPalestine access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement recalled on Sunday the steadfast positions of the martyrs His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine in support of Palestine, as well as their martyrdom on the path to Al-Quds.

In a statement issued on the occasion of the two martyrs' funeral procession, Hamas said, "We pray for their pure souls and extend our deepest condolences to the Lebanese people and to our entire Arab and Islamic Ummah."

The group affirmed that "the crimes of the 'Israeli' occupation and its cowardly assassinations of Resistance leaders in Palestine, Lebanon, and beyond will not halt our path."

The statement also highlighted "the heroic stances of martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his unwavering and principled commitment to the Palestinian cause," while praising his determination to establish a support front alongside the people of Gaza in the face of brutal Zionist aggression.

It further stated, "We recall martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s defiance of the occupation’s threats until he attained martyrdom, as he had wished, in defense of his Ummah's dignity and on the path to liberating Al-Quds."

Israel Hamas Al-Quds Lebanon Palestine Gaza

Comments

