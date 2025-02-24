Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Sheikh Khazali: Sayyed Nasrallah’s Pledge with Inevitable Victory To Be Fulfilled

Sheikh Khazali: Sayyed Nasrallah’s Pledge with Inevitable Victory To Be Fulfilled
folder_openVideo-Reader access_time 17 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

Secretary General of the Iraqi movement Asa’b Ahl Haq, Sheikh Qais Al-Khazaali, bids farewell to late Hezbollah Secretary General Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. 

 

Iraq Lebanon Hezbollah qais al khazali sayyednasrallah

Comments

  1. Related News
Sheikh Khazali: Sayyed Nasrallah’s Pledge with Inevitable Victory To Be Fulfilled

Sheikh Khazali: Sayyed Nasrallah’s Pledge with Inevitable Victory To Be Fulfilled

17 hours ago
Sheikh Qassem in Sayyed Nasrallah’s Funeral: The Resistance Remains and will Continue

Sheikh Qassem in Sayyed Nasrallah’s Funeral: The Resistance Remains and will Continue

17 hours ago
Imam Khamenei’s Message in The Funeral Ceremonies for Martyrs Sayyed Nasrallah, Sayyed Safieddine

Imam Khamenei’s Message in The Funeral Ceremonies for Martyrs Sayyed Nasrallah, Sayyed Safieddine

21 hours ago
The Multifaceted Personality of the Secretary-General of Hezbollah

The Multifaceted Personality of the Secretary-General of Hezbollah

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 24-02-2025 Hour: 10:32 Beirut Timing

whatshot