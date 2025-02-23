Sheikh Qassem in Sayyed Nasrallah’s Funeral: The Resistance Remains and will Continue

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a powerful speech honoring the legacy of the Greatest Martyr of the nation late Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine.

Addressing the massive crowd mourning their sacred martyrdom, Sheikh Qassem saluted the flood of mourners, “I address you in the name of my brother, beloved and beloved leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Peace be upon you, the most honorable, loyal and generous people, you who have made our heads high.”

Honoring the Great Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Sheikh Qassem went on to say, “Today, we bid farewell to an exceptional historical leader who represents the destination of the free people of the world. This dear Sayyed directed the resistance towards the nation and the nation to the resistance,” adding, “Sayyed Nasrallah is the most beloved leader of people. He is the leader of minds and hearts, and his destination has always been Palestine and Occupied Al-Quds.”

He further praised Sayyed Nasrallah saying, “His Eminence is greatly dedicated to Islam and the guardianship. He is honest, loyal, compassionate, generous, humble, tough, brave, wise, strategic, and beloved by the resistance fighters.

“We will continue on the path of Sayyed Nasrallah,” Hezbollah Secretary General vowed.

His Eminence reiterated Sayyed Nasrallah’s words, “We will complete this path even if we are all killed and even if our homes are destroyed over our heads, we will not abandon the option of resistance.”

Affirming Sayyed Nasrallah’s contributions to the Palestinian cause, Sheikh Qassem went on saying, “He was great in reviving the Palestinian cause, and we will preserve the will and path.”

Sheikh Qassem expressed solidarity with the Lebanese detainees, “We salute you and we assure we will not leave you and we will exert all the needed pressure to release you.”

In parallel, he praised the dedication of the crowd, “Today’s crowd is an expression of loyalty that is unparalleled in Lebanon’s history.”

Sheikh Qassem underlined that “The battle to support Gaza is part of our belief in liberating Palestine. Today, we are in a new phase, and this phase has different tools, methods, and ways to deal with. We faced the ‘Israeli’ entity supported by the greatest tyrant, America, which faced Gaza, Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq and Iran.

Moreover, he highlighted that “Today, after the expiration of the agreement deadline, we are no longer facing ‘Israeli’ violations, but rather we are facing occupation and aggression. “We are no longer facing a violation of the agreement, but rather an occupation, the resistance is present and strong in terms of numbers, resources, and people, and this is not the end,” he asserted.

Sincerely, Sheikh Qassem pledged, “We remain loyal to the pledge, our leader Nasrallah, and we will continue on the path even if we are all killed.”

He further highlighted, “We have entered a new phase with different methods, and the most significant position we have taken is to demand that the state assume its responsibilities after the resistance prevented the enemy from invading us.”

The resistance leader asserted “The Resistance is the base and our political choice as long as the occupation exists, and we will continue the state’s efforts to expel the occupation diplomatically,” adding that “The resistance exists and is strong in numbers and equipment, and the inevitable victory is coming, and ‘Israel’ must withdraw from the areas it still occupies.”

His Eminence also reassured, “We are keen on everyone’s participation in building the state and civil peace, and we will participate in building a strong state and its renaissance.”

“The amount of pressure on the resistance, its fighters and environment was unprecedented, but the amount of steadfastness was also unprecedented,” said Sheikh Qassem praising the Resistance population.

Confirming Hezbollah’s alliance with Amal Movement, the Resistance leader declared, “We are allied with Amal Movement in a partnership forged in blood, so do not think you can ’play us against each other’ we are united in politics and choices,” adding, “Officials in Lebanon know the balance of power.”

Addressing the regional challenges, Sheikh Qassem vowed, “The resistance is here to stay, we will act whenever we deem it appropriate, and we will not accept that the tyrannical American regime controls Lebanon.”

Touching on the country’s future, Qassem affirmed, “We’ll participate in building a strong state and contribute to its revival under Taif Agreement.”

“We are committed to expelling the occupation and rebuilding, and we are keen on national unity and civil,” he added.

His Eminence, Sheikh Naim Qassem concluded his speech, bidding the final farewell to the Great Martyrs, saying, “Rest in God’s peace, Sayyed Nasrallah, alongside your loyal comrade, Sayyed Safieddine. Rest with the prophets and the martyrs… This is a day of God, a day like the one of Imam Hussain [AS], O’ grandsons of Imam Hussain.”