North Korea Slams Escalating US ‘Military Provocations’ Under Trump, Vows to Counter Threats

By Staff, Agencies

North Korea's defense ministry announced on Saturday that “The adventuristic military moves of the US premised on the use of nuclear strike means in an actual war are getting brisk."

The ministry said the US and its regional allies were "getting evermore pronounced in their military provocations," citing the US military presence in South Korea and their recent joint military drills.

The joint military drill involved a B-1 American heavy bomber flying the sky over the Korean peninsula.

North Korea's defense ministry said that the US and its "vassal forces" were threatening the security of the region by their military provocations, noting, however, that it will use its own military capabilities to counter the increased threats.

Such military muscle-flexing of the US clearly shows the “invariable supremacy ambition of the present US administration to gain an overwhelming edge of strength through the maintenance and updating of military capabilities capable of mounting a nuclear attack on any country and region of the world without prior warning."

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea will “counter the strategic threat posed by the United States and other adversaries with strategic means," it said, vowing to continue to develop more advanced and updated military means in the future.

It also said that it will use all it has in power, including its military nuclear deterrence, to safeguard the sovereignty of the nation facing threats by the US and its allies.

North Korea's defense ministry further said, "The DPRK's nuclear force is a means for legitimate defense to safeguard the national sovereignty and the security of the region. Its rapid and accelerated bolstering up is a realistic requirement for coping with the military threat of the US and its satellite countries which are getting more rampant recently."

It also said that North Korea will continue its military activities to “control and manage the unstable security environment on the Korean peninsula with powerful deterrence.”