To the Knight Who Carved His Path Through the Darkness of Time

By The Egyptian Actor Mohammad Sobhi

To the Soul of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

O valiant knight who carved his path through the darkness of time, illuminating the nation's road to truth with the radiance of his faith—today, we stand in farewell, our hearts torn by the longing for your words and wisdom, a sorrow that weighs upon every free soul.

Though you have departed, you have left behind a guiding light that time can never extinguish. Your memory remains eternal within us—just as Palestine dwelled in your heart, never absent, never forgotten.

You were the embodiment of dignity, a resounding voice that defied oppression, and a vigilant guardian of Palestine—the dream we have always carried, which you bore upon your shoulders and defended with unwavering resolve.

With every word you spoke, Palestine was present. With every battle you fought, its banner soared, a testament to the highest ideals of honor and resistance.

No words can capture the depth of sorrow that engulfs us today. Yet we know that your departure is not an end, but a transition—from flesh to an unyielding spirit that soars in the skies of the free, unseen yet deeply felt in every breath of liberty.

You were a school of steadfastness, a living testament that taught us to walk with our heads held high, no matter the cost.

Just as your path was paved with sacrifice, so too shall ours be. We will remain unwavering, holding fast to the hope of Palestine—the seed you planted deep within us, a hope we never imagined would one day stand without you.

Today, as we bid you farewell, we know with certainty that Palestine will never be forgotten. What you nurtured with your struggle will continue to grow—hope will take root, resistance will endure—until the dream you carried becomes reality: the dream of Return and Liberation.

May Allah have mercy upon you, Sayyed Hassan. Your spirit will forever burn within us, igniting our resolve, propelling us forward.

We pledge to you: the flag of Palestine shall remain high—proud as your dignity, free as your spirit. We will never retreat, not until the promise your heart beat for is fulfilled: the complete liberation of Palestine, every inch of Palestine.